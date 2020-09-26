Playgroundz One Day Volume Tops $2,242.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 294% against the dollar. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $222,211.80 and approximately $2,242.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00243541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00095756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01535727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00195547 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

