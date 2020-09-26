Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 478.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 635.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 99,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

