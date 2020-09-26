pNetwork Hits Market Cap of $13.25 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.54 or 0.04847464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002149 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.