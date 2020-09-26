POA Network (POA) One Day Volume Hits $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network and IDEX.

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

