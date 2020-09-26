PolySwarm Trading Down 9.1% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.90 million and $656.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.14 or 0.04825651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.