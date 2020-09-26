Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Popular from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Popular has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,383,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,366 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,363,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.