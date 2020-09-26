Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

PTMN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. On average, analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.46%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 25,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $45,407. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181,494 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

