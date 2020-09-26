Porvair’s (PRV) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of PRV opened at GBX 496 ($6.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.47 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 796.47 ($10.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 570.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

In other Porvair news, insider Jasi Halai bought 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £14,928.97 ($19,507.34).

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

