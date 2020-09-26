Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) & Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) Critical Survey

Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) and Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

66.8% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Briggs & Stratton and Power Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Power Solutions International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.84 billion 0.00 -$54.08 million ($0.32) -0.66 Power Solutions International $546.08 million 0.13 $8.25 million N/A N/A

Power Solutions International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Briggs & Stratton.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton -12.50% -16.48% -3.66% Power Solutions International -0.94% 18.62% 1.30%

Summary

Power Solutions International beats Briggs & Stratton on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard name. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Hurricane, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products principally to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On July 20, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications. The company also distributes Perkins and Caterpillar diesel power systems; and designs and manufactures electronic fuel-injection systems that enable gasoline engines to be fueled by liquid propane. It serves industrial OEMs across a range of industries, including stationary electricity power generation, oil and gas, material handling, aerial work platforms, industrial sweepers, arbor, welding, airport ground support, turf, agricultural, construction, and irrigation. The company sells its products and services primarily in North America, as well as in the Pacific Rim and Europe. Power Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.