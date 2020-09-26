PowerPool Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.40 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00020554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00243541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00095756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01535727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00195547 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

