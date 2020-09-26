PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.93.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.43.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, CAO Glen Donovan sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $98,475.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,786,316 shares of company stock worth $337,506,003 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

