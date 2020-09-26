PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PPD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Get PPD alerts:

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.43. PPD has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $35.70.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glen Donovan sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $98,475.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,786,316 shares of company stock worth $337,506,003 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,563,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $193,808,000. FPR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $138,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $37,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $24,632,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.