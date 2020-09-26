PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $135.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.26.

NYSE PPG opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PPG Industries by 87.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $5,705,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

