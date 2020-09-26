Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVG. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 1,474,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.86. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

