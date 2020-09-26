Project Pai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,485.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $218,485.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex, Huobi and HBUS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.29 or 0.04823344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,699,882,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,498,472 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex, HBUS, Huobi, LBank and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.