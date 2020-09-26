PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get PROS alerts:

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,452,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,150,000 after buying an additional 85,375 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PROS by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,073,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 391,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,788. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.