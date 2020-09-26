Prosus’ (PROSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prosus to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSF stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.