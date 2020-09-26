Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

PRVB opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 354,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

