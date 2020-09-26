Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Public by 210.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,676 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 630,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 56.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 311,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

