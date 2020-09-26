Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. BofA Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.62.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

