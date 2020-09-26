Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.62.

Shares of PEG opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

