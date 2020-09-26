PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $15,656.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, Coinall and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.04868826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033992 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinall, CoinBene, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

