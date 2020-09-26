Pure Gold Mining’s (NRGOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $0.20 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.31.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
