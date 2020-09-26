Pure Gold Mining’s (NRGOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $0.20 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

NewRange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that comprises 276 unpatented lode mining claims located in Mineral County, Nevada.

