Pure Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00644827 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030209 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $886.55 or 0.08250178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

