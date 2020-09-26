PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of PBAM opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

