PWR Coin (PWR) Hits One Day Volume of $5.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $68,620.59 and approximately $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,774.64 or 1.00191256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00642789 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.01345284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005410 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00111885 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.