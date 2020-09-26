QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.21. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

QADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of QAD stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,754. The stock has a market cap of $853.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,128.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. QAD has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QAD by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

