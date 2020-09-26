Qredit (XQR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,854.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market cap of $222,507.80 and $1,854.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000370 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004351 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000165 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001254 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

