Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $235.30 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00022511 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BigONE, EXX and Liqui. Qtum has a market capitalization of $235.30 million and $195.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000467 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,778,552 coins and its circulating supply is 97,259,132 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Exrates, Liqui, Huobi, EXX, DragonEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Gate.io, ABCC, Coinrail, BigONE, Coinnest, LBank, Binance, HBUS, Upbit, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Allcoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Liquid, CoinEgg, OKEx, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Kucoin, Ovis, CoinExchange, Iquant, Crex24, CoinEx, BitForex, GOPAX, Coinone and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

