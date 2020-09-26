Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $109.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 254,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.83. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,985 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Qualys by 244.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Qualys by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Qualys by 136.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,669,000 after buying an additional 83,482 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.