Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics’ year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings and revenues in the second quarter of 2020 was concerning. Management noted that base testing volume fell due to the pandemic and was partially offset by increased COVID-19 testing. However, the company is strongly expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity. Quest Diagnostics has delivered nearly 20% of all the testing included in this country. Revenue per requisition improved 15.2% primarily driven by reimbursement for COVID-19 molecular testing. A positive demography and strong balance sheet are added benefits. It has also re-established a sturdy 2020 outlook taking into account the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Overall, the company’s performance in the second-quarter was better-than-expected. Year-to-date, Quest Diagnostics has outperformed its sector.”

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after buying an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,051,000 after buying an additional 68,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,572,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 294,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.