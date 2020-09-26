QunQun (QUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $168,248.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $18.94 and $5.60. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $168,248.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

