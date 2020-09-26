Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 636,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 243,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,998. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.