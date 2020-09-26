Radium Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Radium has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $5,025.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radium has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000467 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,128,039 coins and its circulating supply is 4,114,189 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.