Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at $85,988,296.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 424,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.95. 808,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

