Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $480,086.49 and $139,962.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.42 or 0.04891329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ABCC, Hotbit, BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX, FCoin, Ethfinex, Coinrail, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

