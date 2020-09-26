Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,273.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $1,273.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00240429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01543205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00200871 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

