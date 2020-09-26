Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:MMX opened at C$6.69 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm has a market cap of $857.24 million and a P/E ratio of -139.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

