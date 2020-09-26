Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $199,982.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,103,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 527.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 171.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 30.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

