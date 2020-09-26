Refereum (RFR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,650.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Upbit and Cobinhood. Refereum has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $38,650.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refereum has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01536576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197206 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, DDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

