Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total transaction of $9,113,545.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,343 shares of company stock valued at $107,306,036. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $16.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $574.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,207. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

