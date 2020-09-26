Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.62. 149,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.