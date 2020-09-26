Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RELX. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Investec upgraded Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ABN Amro downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. Relx has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 76,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

