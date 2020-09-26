Remme Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62,940.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $62,940.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Tidex, Kuna and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Remme Profile

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, IDEX, Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

