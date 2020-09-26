Ren Price Hits $0.25 (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi Global, Binance and IDEX. Ren has a market cap of $220.44 million and approximately $73.37 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.84 or 0.04899005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,405,147 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Binance, UEX, Huobi Global, Tidex, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

