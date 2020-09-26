Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.05 Million

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $543.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $584.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 785,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

