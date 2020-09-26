Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

KRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.00 and a beta of 0.22. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

