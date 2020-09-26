Request (REQ) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinPlace, GOPAX, Koinex and COSS. In the last week, Request has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.04868826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033992 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, Koinex, CoinPlace, Coineal, Binance, Huobi Global, WazirX, Bitbns, DDEX, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, KuCoin, Mercatox, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.