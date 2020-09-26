Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 226,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rev Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Rev Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rev Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

