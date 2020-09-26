Reviewing China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) and Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP)

China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) and Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China New Borun and Molson Coors Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A Molson Coors Brewing 3 8 6 0 2.18

Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Given Molson Coors Brewing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Brewing is more favorable than China New Borun.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China New Borun has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molson Coors Brewing has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China New Borun and Molson Coors Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China New Borun N/A N/A N/A Molson Coors Brewing -1.33% 7.18% 3.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China New Borun and Molson Coors Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China New Borun $262.26 million 0.01 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Molson Coors Brewing $13.01 billion 0.54 $241.70 million $4.54 7.19

Molson Coors Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing beats China New Borun on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China New Borun Company Profile

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with soluble high-protein feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation operates a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It also offers various brands, such as Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Mad Jack, Molson Canadian, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, Rickard's, Brasseurs de Montréal, Creemore Springs, Granville Island, Le Trou du Diable, Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle, Strongbow cider, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, and Tecate. In addition, the company provides its products under the Staropramen, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Ozujsko, Aspall Cider, Bavaria, Beck's, Branik, Birradamare, Cobra, Corona Extra, Grolsch, Lowenbrau, Rekorderlig cider, Singha, Sharp's Doom Bar, and Stella Artois brand names. Further, it offers its products under the Thunderbolt, Carling Strong, Coors 1873, Miller Ace, Miller Chill, Miller Ultra, and Zima brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. Molson Coors Brewing Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

